After RK Selvamani’s plea, post production works of Kollywood movies to be resumed on May 11

The Tamil Nadu government has permitted grant to film makers to resume post production works from May 11.

Following a request to the Tamil Nadu government to allow post-production works to be resumed during the lockdown period, Tamil Nadu government has now apparently granted permission to filmmakers to resume with the post-production works in the state. While allowing this, the government has also issued advisory to have a maximum of 5 people to work on a project in a studio. The crew should also were masks and maintain social distancing.

Post-production works including Editing, Dubbing, DI, Re-Recording, Sound Designing/Mixing, and VFX/Animation shall be resumed on May 11, as per the government order. This comes after the president of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) RK Selvamani’s plea to the government to give certain exceptions for the film industry so that they can resume post-production works. The FEFSI sought permission to resume post-production works such as dubbing, recording, editing. He also assured that social distancing will be followed if the government gives its nod.

Post-production works of many biggies in Kollywood including Thalapathy Vijay’s Master, Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru are halted due to the imposition of the lockdown. While some films have not yet finished the shootings, many films have wrapped up the shooting process. It is to be noted that some films including RRR’s Tamil version have resumed work by getting the cast and crew members to work from home. Madhan Karki, who is writing the Tamil dialogues of the SS Rajamouli directorial, took to his social media space to reveal the same.

Credits :Galatta Media

