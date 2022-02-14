After RRR, Alia Bhatt signs another film with Jr NTR? Here's what the actress has to say

After making South fan-struck, Jr NTR is ready to become a national heartthrob with his pan-Indian outing RRR. Not just fans, but other celebs also feel smitten when in presence of Jr NTR. His RRR co-star, Alia Bhatt, is in awe of the star. She believes that despite being such a big star, Jr NTR is still so down-to-earth.

During a media interaction, Alia Bhatt also shared that she aspires for NTR Jr's loyal and dedicated fans. She shared, “Please give me your fans. I love his fans. His fans are so dedicated, so so loyal and dedicated.” When asked about another project with NTR Jr, the actress said, “I would love to do another film with him. I think he's so talented, so fabulous, such a big star, but still down-to-earth and grounded. I really like the work he has done so far.” Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR were seen sharing a great rapport during the promotions of their first project together. The fans love to see these two together both on-screen and off-screen.