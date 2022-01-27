After RRR and Radhe Shyam, Kichcha Sudeep's magnum opus Vikrant Rona also postponed

After RRR and Radhe Shyam, Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep's magnum opus Vikrant Rona is postponed! "We will soon announce the new date," the makers of the film said in an official statement. The makers of Vikrant Rona also mentioned that the cinematic experience will be worthy of patience.

"Despite our willingness to meet you all at the cinemas on February 24, the present Covid scenario and the prevailing restrictions are not favourable for a grand release across the globe. We understand that the wait can be excruciating but we promise that the cinematic experience will be worthy of your patience. We will soon announce the new date on which the world will meet its new hero," read the official statement released by the makers.

Take a look:

Starring Kichcha Sudeep plays the lead protagonist along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in important roles. Releasing in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, the makers had launched the first teaser of the visual spectacle and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. It is going to be a big-screen extravaganza.

Vikrant Rona starring Kichcha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian and is directed by Anup Bhandari.

Also Read: Hindi dubbing rights of Ram Pothineni starrer The Warrior sold for THIS whopping amount