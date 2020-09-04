After rumours of Kiara Advani starring in Adipurush, the actress hints at acting in more South films; See Post

It was speculated that Kiara Advani will be seen playing the female lead in Prabhas starrer Adipurush, which has Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist.

At a time when rumours are mounting on Kiara Advani starring in Prabhas’ Adipurush, the actress has now made the headlines. Ashvini Yardi had an interactive session with her fans on social media, where a fan stated that they would want to see Kiara in more South films. Ashvini answered it saying, “And you will get it soon” and hinted at Kiara starring in more South films. The producer had a question and answer session on social media, where she answered questions from her fans. Kiara Advani shared it on her Instagram story.

It was earlier speculated that Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the role of Goddess Sita in Adipurush. Now that Kiara has hinted at her starring in the film, we have to wait for the makers to come up with an official announcement to know for sure. However, it looks like South movie fans are in for a treat. The makers revealed yesterday that will be seen playing as the main antagonist in the film. He will be seen essaying the role of ‘the most intelligent demon king’ Lankesh in the movie.

Prabhas plays Lord Rama. Currently, in the pre-production stage, it is expected that the film will go on floors in 2021 and hit the theatres in 2022. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series banner, Adipurush is directed by Om Raut. It was also speculated earlier that Kiara will be seen as the leading lady in the Tamil film Chandramukhi 2. However, the makers denied the speculations.

