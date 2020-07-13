  1. Home
  2. entertainment

After Samantha Akkineni and Prabhas, Sharwanand plants saplings as he accepts Green India Challenge; See Pics

After Samantha Akkineni and Prabhas, South star Sharwanand planted saplings at a park near his house and also shared about the same on Twitter.
1810 reads Mumbai
A lot of South Indian celebs are taking up Green India Challenge and are creating awareness among their fans about keeping a clean and beautiful environment. After Samantha Akkineni and Prabhas, South star Sharwanand planted saplings at a park near his house and also shared about the same on Twitter. Sharwanand also shared a video of him planting saplings along with a message that read, "It's beautiful doing this and I think each and everyone should take up the plantation drive for our future generations." Sharwanand further nominated a lot of Telugu producers to take this initiative and spread a message about it. 

Earlier, Prabhas also shared a few photos as he accepted the Green India Challenge. Taking it on Facebook, he wrote, "I've accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenIndiaChallenge from rebelstar #Krishnamraju garu. I’ve planted 3 saplings and I further challenge Ram Charan Rana Daggubati Shraddha Kapoor to do the same. Let’s continue the chain for a Green India by 2022. Special thanks to Santosh Kumar Joginipally garu for giving this opportunity to inaugurate #GreenIndiaChallenge this season.." 

Samantha also shared a glimpse of her taking this initiative and further nominated Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna and Shilpa Reddy. 

Check out South celebs taking Green Indian Challenge:

I've accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenIndiaChallenge from rebelstar #Krishnamraju garu. I’ve planted 3 saplings and...

Posted by Prabhas on Thursday, 11 June 2020

On the work front, the Oh Baby star Sharwanand has quite a few films in the kitty including Sreekaram and a Telugu-Tamil bilingual directed by Shree Karthik. 

Credits :Twitter

