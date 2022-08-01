After Samantha, Naga Chaitanya reveals he wants to appear on Koffee With Karan; Says 'why not'

Ever since Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced separation, they have always been in the news. Now, Naga Chaitanya in an interview revealed that he wants to appear on Koffee With Karan, days after his ex-wife Samantha made her debut and called their separation not amicable. He also pointed out that it's 'sad sometimes' that people try to connect his personal and professional life together.

Speaking in an interview with India.com, Naga Chaitanya said, “On Koffee With Karan, why not if I get a chance? Karan Johar is great, I love the work he does. If he wants to have me, why not?”

Speaking about his personal life, Naga Chaitanya said, “I’ve sort of built myself in a way where my personal life doesn’t affect my professional life. When your personal life is at the forefront in the media, that and not your professional life becomes the headline, it gets a little irritating and frustrating. You don’t like it when your personal and professional lives are connected. I don’t connect it and I’ve created a very clear barrier between the both. So, it’s sad sometimes to see people connecting my personal life to my films out of nowhere… or what someone said or what happened. But unfortunately, that’s the way it is today and I just teach myself to keep working harder… (focus harder) at my work and make sure my work shines and eventually, it will.”

Recently, Samantha said divorce from Naga Chaitanya has been hard for her and it wasn't amicable. She said, “It has been hard. But it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been." Karan asked her if there are any hard feelings between her and Chay. The actress replied, “Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes. So it’s not an amicable situation right now."

