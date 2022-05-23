After Samantha & Nayanthara, here are 5 female duos we would like to see together on the big screen

Today, the movie industry is moving rapidly to create the best content and entertain audiences irrespective of any language barrier. Gone are the days when actors only worked in their mother tongue language, today actors and directors are open to exploring and are comfortable working in more than one industry. With that, it's only a visual treat to fans.

The multistarrer movies which ruled the box office and audiences in the 80s are now back. Yes, actors are teaming up together for mulitstarrer movies without the fear of being overshadowed by other stars and are delivering best performance. Be it Ram Charan and Jr NTR in RRR or Samantha- Nayanthara in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The actresses in the film industry, who are always portrayed to have only catfights, are now riding for success together. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal has proved that female multistarrers can do wonders too. Fans loved Nayanthara and Samantha's bond and chemistry in the film and with that, we have made a list of the female duos we would like to see together in a movie soon.

Keerthy Suresh and Aditi Rao Hydari

Keerthy and Aditi would be such a good pair to watch on the screen. Both the beauties define beauty, royalty, and elegance and would look perfect playing mythological characters in a Mani Ratnam's, isn't so?

Parvathy Thiruvothu & Anna Ben

Watching Parvathy Thiruvothu and Anna Ben together is like a powerhouse of talent and a real-life based story would make such a best thing to see them together. Parvathy as an action cop and Anna Ben playing a role such as Nimrat Kaur in Lunch Box, would be such a feast for movie buffs.

Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Shruti Haasan

If a Hollywood series like ‘Bold Type is ever remade in South, Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde and Shruti Haasan would be so good in the respective roles. The trio would so look perfect for the roles and make for the best girl gang too. This combination is going to be a deathly one if it ever comes true.

Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha

Rashmika and Samantha, the two bundles of cuties together on the screen as best friends or sisters for a romantic comedy film is an idea one must definitely think of. Their full of life nature and positivity would bring such charm to the screen. The duo will be an instant hit, and given their popularity, the movie is sure to create waves.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal

The actresses, who are close friends in real life too, together would definitely make for a great film. It could be a film about two best friends, or who knows, it could also be a film about love, but the love between two sisters, or girlfriends, or who knows? Just seeing them together on screen would sure be a treat to the eyes, and rightly so.

What do you think? Which female duos do you want to see together on the big screen, comment down and let us know.

