After Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, Varun Tej and Sakshi Vaidya all set to spellbind audience

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, Varun Tej and Sakshi Vaidya are all set to spellbind the audience with their crackling chemistry. Samantha and Vijay had received praise for their on-screen romance in Kushi's songs. Now, the song Nee Jathai from Varun Tej’s upcoming release Gandeevadhari Arjuna has been released, and the fans are loving the melodious track.

The song features Varun Tej and Sakshi Vaidya. The onscreen pair looks great together and manages to elevate the video for the passionate song with their chemistry. For the uninitiated, the song has been sung by Elvya and Nakul Abhyankar.

Varun Tej and Sakshi Vaidya share sparkling chemistry in a melodious duet from their forthcoming film Gandeevadhari Arjuna

Nee Jathai is the romantic track we were all waiting for

Nee Jathai sounds melodious and holds up even after listening to it multiple times. The soundtrack for Gandeevadhari Arjuna has been composed by Mickey J Meyer. The song does not have the same vibe as your usual love songs, and this factor works in its favor. The song sounds distinctive, soothing, and transportive.

If the other songs from the film turn out to be as good as Nee Jathai, then certainly we will have a new film soundtrack to fawn over. The film has a huge and talented star cast other than Varun Tej and Sakshi Vaidhya, comprising Nassar, Vimala Raman, Vinay Rai, Narain, Roshini Prakash, Manish Chaudhari, Abhinav Gomatam, Ravi Varma, Kalpalatha, and Baby Veda.

Praveen Sattaru is the director and writer of Gandeevadhari Arjuna. The film is produced by BVSN Prasad under their production company, Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. The film is an action thriller and has been in the news for its action sequences. As per reports, these action sequences are said to be the key highlights of the Varun Tej starrer film. The film will also be the most expensive in the rising career of its lead actor.

Varun has always experimented with the genres that he has been a part of, and hopefully, we will continue to witness the actor in more and more challenging parts in the future as well.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth to resume his long followed tradition of spiritual journey to Himalayas after Jailer release?