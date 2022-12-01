After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, THIS Tollywood actress diagnosed with long-term disorder

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, another Tollywood actress has been diagnosed with a long-term illness. Souryam fame Telugu star Poonam Kaur has been detected with a medical condition with name Fibromyalgia, which results in profound physical pain along with fatigue, sleep, memory, and mood swings. The condition can be managed with exercise, therapies, and medications for maintaining a healthy life. For those unaware, Poonam Kaur has Telugu movies like Nagavalli, Srinivasa Kalyanam, Ganesh, Next Enti? and Eenadu to her credit.

In October this year, one of the most bankable stars in Tollywood, Samantha shared a picture from the hospital on Instagram and revealed that she is suffering from Myositis, a rare condition of the muscles. Her post was accompanied by a courageous note that went, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS".