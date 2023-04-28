After Samantha's indirect testosterone jibe, producer Chitti Babu slams her

After producer Chitti Babu made shocking claims about Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently, she hit back at it. Not directly, but she gave it back to the producer and mocked him with an indirect post on Instagram. However, now, the producer replied to her jibe and stated that her 'glamorous days her over'. He also called her 'old'.

A few days ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a screenshot of a Google search asking, How do people have hair growing from ears'. The results show that because of 'increased testosterone'. She shared the Google search screenshot on her Instagram story and wrote, "#IYKYK". Well, fans were quick enough to catch that it was an indirect way to give it back to Producer Chitti Babu.

As quoted by TV9 Kannada.com, Chittibabu said, “She has noticed my ear hair and hair grows in many other parts of my body and I have no objection to study and report on it. Samantha is not 18-20 years old now. Quite old, so I said she was not a suitable choice for the role of the iconic beauty Shakuntala, what’s wrong with that? Her glamorous days are over and it’s time to move on to supporting roles.”

About Samantha and Chitti Babu's controversy

For those unaware, Chitti Babu was the first one to make comments on Samantha. He went on to call her zero, said her career is over, and uses cheap tactics to promote her films. In a recent interview with Filmy Looks, the producer slammed Samantha, claiming that her career as “star heroine" has ended. He added, "Samantha did Oo Antava item song in Pushpa The Rise after her divorce. She did it for her livelihood. After losing the status of a star heroine, she is doing whatever offers she is getting. He also added that she uses sentiments and sympathy to promote her films.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently busy shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel with Varun Dhawan. The actress will be seen next in Telugu romantic film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Shiva Nirvana. Today, on her birthday, a special poster was released and she featured as a happy married woman.

