After Sanjay Dutt, Emraan Hashmi turns antagonist in South for Pawan Kalyan's OG

Pawan Kalyan has a bucket full of projects and Sujeeth's directorial OG is one of many highly anticipated films. The makers left fans super excited with the latest announcement about the antagonist of the film. Yes, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has been welcomed on board to lock horns with Powerstar Pawan Kalyan in the film and fans can't wait to watch them on the big screen.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a photo of Emraan as they welcomed him. The tweeted, "When we have the #OG, we should also have a badass who is powerful and striking… Presenting you all, the nemesis @EmraanHashmi!." The new trend of making Bollywood actors into antagonists in South films has dismissed the line of lingual industries. So far, Sanjay Dutt in the Tamil film Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, Kannada film KD, and Arjun Rampal in Balakrishna starrer Bhagavath Kesari have been announced as antagonists.

Movie buffs are super thrilled to watch the Bollywood actors face off with South superstars on the big screen.

Check out Emraan Hashmi's announcement for Pawan Kalyan's OG here;



About OG

OG is touted to be mounted on a lavish scale and will see Pawan Kalyan in a never-before-seen avatar. The big-budget film is being funded by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment, the blockbuster production house behind the global success RRR. Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran will be cranking the camera and A Thaman is the music composer for the movie, while the rest of the cast and crew is expected to be disclosed in the near future.

Upcoming films

Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in director Krish Jagarlamudi’s forthcoming action-adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He will also lead Harish Shankar's next titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

The actor is also waiting for the release of his upcoming film Bro, co-starring his nephew Sai Dharam Tej. It is an official remake of the Tamil super hit flick Vinodhaya Sitham, directed by Samuthirakani. Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier are the female leads.

