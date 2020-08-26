After Sarkaru Vaari Paata Mahesh Babu to sign a film with AR Murugadoss?

The news reports state that after Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the actor may play the lead in the director's next film. There is no official word out yet about Mahesh Babu starring in a film by ace director AR Murugadoss.

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that Telugu star Mahesh Babu could sign a film with director AR Murugadoss. The news reports state that after Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the actor may play the lead in the director's next film. There is no official word out yet about Mahesh Babu starring in a film by ace director AR Murugadoss. On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be essaying the lead in the much awaited film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

This film is helmed by director Parasuram. On the other hand, director AR Murugadoss, will reportedly collaborate with actor Thalapathy Vijay for a film. The director and the actor have previously done films like Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar. If news reports are to be believed then, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen as the lead in AR Murugadoss' upcoming film. Thalapathy Vijay is essaying the lead in the highly anticipated film called Master. The film will also feature makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi as the villain.

Now, all eyes are on the upcoming film by director AR Murugadoss which could feature Mahesh Babu in the lead. The fans and film audiences are now eagerly waiting for an official announcement by the makers of the film. The Telugu star Mahesh Babu enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The actor's previous film, Sarileru Neekevvaru was a blockbuster film. The film featured the lead actor as an Army officer.

Credits :tollywood net

