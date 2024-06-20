After Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee and Salman Khan-AR Murugadoss, Sunny Deol teams up with South director Gopichand Malineni; details inside

After the immense success of Veera Simha Reddy, director Gopichand Malineni announced a project with Ravi Teja, which was reportedly shelved for various reasons.

However, the renowned director has hit the headlines with an exciting announcement regarding his next film. Gopichand has joined forces with Bollywood actor Sunny Deol for a power-pack project. The film has been tentatively named SDGM.

Production house Mythri Movie Makers announced the exciting news on social media today (June 20). They unveiled the announcement poster for the project and revealed that shooting will commence soon.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Ram Charan's little princess Klin Kaara turns 1; Mother Upasana shares first moments of her birth from hospital