After Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan director Atlee might team up with Allu Arjun; Reports

Atlee has a near-perfect track record when it comes to box office success. All his films have gone on to become profitable ventures that have satisfied the producers. Considering the response directed towards Jawan on its opening day, it is almost certain that Atlee’s first Hindi film will also join the filmmaker’s successful film club pretty soon. Amidst the Jawan hype, rumors are rife that the director is soon to collaborate with Allu Arjun.

The possible collaboration news of Allu Arjun and Atlee is gaining a significant amount of traction, especially since Jawan has released to overwhelming response from all over. Allu Arjun just won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the Sukumar-directed Pushpa: The Rise, while his next film is its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. Hence, there is a lot of excitement pertaining to whether the actor will possibly top the gigantic success and hype that have been built by the Pushpa series.

Therefore, fans are seemingly exuberant about the alleged collaboration of one of Telugu cinema’s biggest superstars with the ultra-successful Tamil film director.

Allu Arjun and Atlee are reportedly set to team up for a film in the near future

There might be a chance that Allu Arjun and Atlee will collaborate on a film after the completion of their current commitments. Even though filmmakers and actors always engage in discussions with each other, nothing can be finalized until and unless there is an official confirmation from either side. But it is being reported that Atlee said in a recent interview that he apparently narrated a script to the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor.

If it is indeed the case, then there will be a possible collaboration between a filmmaker and a director who are both at the top of their games, as Atlee is coming off of Jawan. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has Pushpa: The Rule coming up next year.

The rise and rise of Atlee

After working as an assistant director under S Shankar, Atlee made his feature film debut in 2013 with Raja Rani, which featured Arya and Nayanthara. In his very second film, he took the mass route and teamed up with Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson for Theri. After continuing his winning streak with Bigil and Mersal, Atlee has yet again won over the audience along with a talented cast led by Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi.

