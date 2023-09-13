After Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Priyamani bags her next with a big superstar; Details inside

South actress Priyamani, who just delivered a good performance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, has begun work on her next. She has joined the cast of Mohanlal's Malayalam film Neru. The actress is playing a key role in the film and has shared a pic from sets to share the exciting news.

Priyamani took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself from the sets of the Malayalam film Neru. She will be sharing screen space with Mohanlal in the film, directed by Jeethu Joseph of Drishyam fame. She wrote in the caption, "Joined the sets of #neru today!!! With the one and only @mohanlal sir and @jeethu4ever sir !!!"

About Neru

Neru marks the fifth collaboration of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph after the Drishyam franchise and Ram. Neru is touted to be a courtroom drama and thus it is speculated that Mohanlal plays a lawyer in the film. The shoot of the film commenced in August. A few days ago, a glimpse of the superstar's character was released and it showed him sitting on a chair, reading a book, with photos of him as a young lawyer in the background. The makers are yet to announce the cast and crew of the film.

On the technical front, Jeethu has retained the same team from his last release, Kooman. It includes cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, music director Vishnu Shyam and editor VS Vinayak.

Upcoming projects

Priyamani was last seen playing a pivotal part as a member of the girl gang in Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan. Her performance was widely appreciated by the audience. The blockbuster film marks her second collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan after a special song in Chennai Express.

Priyamani has a huge lineup of upcoming projects. She is currently shooting for the sequel of her Telugu film Bhamakalapam, which was released on streaming platform Aha in 2022. The actress will also be seen playing the character of a contract killer in the multilingual dark action thriller, Quotation Gang. Directed by Vivek K, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Leone, Sara Arjun will also play important roles in this movie.

