After Sri Venkateswara, Rajinikanth and AR Rahman offer prayers at the Ameen Peer Dargah

As we informed you earlier, Rajinikanth recently offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala. Superstar's elder daughter Aishwaryaa also accompanied him during his visit as they participated in the suprabhata seva at the temple. After the Sri Venkateswara temple, Thalaiva also offered prayers at the Ameen Peer Dargah. Guess who was with him as he seeked blessing. It was none other than Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman. A few glimpses of the superstar at the dargah are doing rounds on social media. Rajinikanth was seen wearing a white kurta with a special turban as the composer opts for a similar attire for the visit. The Darbar actor is known to be extremely close to his roots and also has a deeply religious side.

