After Sri Venkateswara, Rajinikanth and AR Rahman offer prayers at the Ameen Peer Dargah
After offering prayers at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, superstar Rajinikanth visits the Ameen Peer Dargah with award winning composer AR Rahman. Take a look at the picture.
As we informed you earlier, Rajinikanth recently offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala. Superstar's elder daughter Aishwaryaa also accompanied him during his visit as they participated in the suprabhata seva at the temple. After the Sri Venkateswara temple, Thalaiva also offered prayers at the Ameen Peer Dargah. Guess who was with him as he seeked blessing. It was none other than Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman.
A few glimpses of the superstar at the dargah are doing rounds on social media. Rajinikanth was seen wearing a white kurta with a special turban as the composer opts for a similar attire for the visit. The Darbar actor is known to be extremely close to his roots and also has a deeply religious side.
Happy Birthday Rajinikanth
Just a couple of days ago, Rajinikanth celebrated his 72nd birthday on 12th December this year. Sharing a sneak peek of the birthday bash, Aishwaryaa took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of her superstar dad with her sons Linga and Yatra. She captioned the post, "Cannot capture something more beautiful...Cannot caption some such bonds...My birthday boy with my boys! #grandfatherlove#grandsonsrock."
Laal Salaam
The father and daughter combo has also recently collaborated for a project titled Laal Salaam in which the superstar will play a cameo role. Produced by Lyca Productions production banner, Vishu Vishal and Vikranth will be leading the movie. This will be the first time that Rajinikanth is working with his daughter.
Jailer
In addition to this, Rajinikanth will also return to the big screens with Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer. He will essay a common man named Muthuvel Pandian in his next, who has a twisted side. The highly-awaited film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Vinayakan in crucial roles, along with the rest.
