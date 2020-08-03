  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

After SS Rajamouli, Tollywood director Teja tests positive for COVID 19

After SS Rajamouli, Tollywood's popular director Teja has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently being treated at home itself.
12310 reads Mumbai
After SS Rajamouli, Tollywood director Teja tests positive for COVID 19After SS Rajamouli, Tollywood director Teja tests positive for COVID 19
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Recently, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli took to social media and revealed that he and his family members have been tested positive for coronavirus. The director and his family is currently quarantined at home. Now according to the latest reports, Tollywood's another popular director Teja has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently being treated at home itself. While Teja is COVID-19 positive, his family members also took tests and fortunately their results are negative. Reportedly, Teja recently visited Mumbai for the shooting of a web-series. Meanwhile, fans have been wishing a speedy recovery to the director on social media. 

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli in his long post recently shared about being treated at home for coronavirus. He wrote, "My family members and I developed a slight fever a few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors (sic)" he said.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay or Thala Ajith? Who do you think will make the best politician? VOTE NOW

"Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma," he further added.

Coming back to Teja, the director is working on his upcoming untitled project starring Gopichand. The makers are yet to finalize the female lead actress. 

Teja debuted as a cinematographer with Ram Gopal Varma's 1992 bilingual film Raat, for which he won Nandi Award for Best Cinematography.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement