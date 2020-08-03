After SS Rajamouli, Tollywood director Teja tests positive for COVID 19

After SS Rajamouli, Tollywood's popular director Teja has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently being treated at home itself.

Recently, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli took to social media and revealed that he and his family members have been tested positive for coronavirus. The director and his family is currently quarantined at home. Now according to the latest reports, Tollywood's another popular director Teja has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently being treated at home itself. While Teja is COVID-19 positive, his family members also took tests and fortunately their results are negative. Reportedly, Teja recently visited Mumbai for the shooting of a web-series. Meanwhile, fans have been wishing a speedy recovery to the director on social media.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli in his long post recently shared about being treated at home for coronavirus. He wrote, "My family members and I developed a slight fever a few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors (sic)" he said.

"Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma," he further added.

Coming back to Teja, the director is working on his upcoming untitled project starring Gopichand. The makers are yet to finalize the female lead actress.

Teja debuted as a cinematographer with Ram Gopal Varma's 1992 bilingual film Raat, for which he won Nandi Award for Best Cinematography.

