After SS Rajamouli's RRR, Rishab Shetty's Kantara sent for Oscar 2023 nominations

Rishab Shetty's Kantara has submitted nominations for the Oscars 2023. In an interview with India Today, the producer of Kantara, Vijay Kirgandur confirmed the same and said they are hoping for the best. The producer said, "We have submitted our application for Oscars for Kantara and have our fingers crossed as the final nominations are yet to come." He mentioned that Kantara as a story is so rooted that we hope it can find a voice worldwide as well.

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara became the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema in 2022. After impressing the audience from every corner with its gripping storyline and top-notch performance, the film is now eyeing the Oscars 2023. Yes, the Kantara producer has confirmed that they have sent the film for nominations. After RRR, Kantara is trying its chance at the biggest awards, The Academy Awards.

RRR for Oscars 2023

The makers of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is the first Indian movie from 2022, who decided to take another chance, by joining the ‘For Your Consideration’ campaign for the Academy award nominations. The blockbuster movie has been submitted in 14 categories, including Best Motion Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor in a lead role (Ram Charan and Jr NTR), and more.

About Kantara

Rishab Shetty's Kantara has become a big thing in the South film industry. It has joined A league club with Baahubali, KGF, RRR, and Pushpa. It has reached every corner and is receiving critical acclaim from not just audiences but celebs, cricketers, and politicians as well. Rishab Shetty not only directed the film but also played a double role. It is bankrolled by KGF fame producers Hombale Films.

The story of Kantara is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces, and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.

The film crossed the Rs 400-crore mark in gross collections worldwide, making it only the second Kannada film ever to do so. And that’s not the only feather in its cap. Over the weekend, the film also became the highest-grossing film ever in Karnataka.

