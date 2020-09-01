After Suresh Raina’s emotional post about how his family suffered, Dulquer Salmaan offers support

In his Tweet, Raina stated that his uncle was killed in an attack by robbers in the Pathankot district of Punjab, and added that one of his cousins passed away on Monday after being attacked.

Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina took to his Twitter space and narrated a horrific incident that happened to his family. In the tweet, he broke his silence on the passing away of his uncle in Punjab. Terming the incident as a 'horrible one', Raina said that his uncle was killed in an alleged attack by robbers in the Pathankot district of Punjab. He also said that one of his cousins passed away on Monday after being attacked by the robbers.

He wrote on Twitter, "What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately, my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical and is on life support." Replying to his tweet, Dulquer Salmaan offered emotional support and stated that he would pray for him.

See his Tweet here:

So sorry for your loss bhai ! Cannot imagine what you and the family is going through. Prayers and strength to all of you in these trying times. — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) September 1, 2020

Dulquer wrote, “So sorry for your loss bhai! Cannot imagine what you and the family is going through. Prayers and strength to all of you in these trying times.” Last week, Raina made the headlines after he opted out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 citing to personal reasons. The news was announced by CSK CEO KS Viswanathan on his social media space. It is expected that more details about the incident will be made soon.

