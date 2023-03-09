After Suriya, Rajinikanth provides financial support to producer VA Durai for medical treatment

Producer VA Durai, who bankrolled many big Tamil films, is currently struggling financially. The producer is struggling with his needs and recently shared a video seeking financial aid for his medical treatment. After Suriya, Superstar Rajinikanth has come forward to help Durai and promised to provide financially.

According to reports, Rajinikanth spoke to VA Durai over a phone call and promised his medical treatment. He also promised to meet him after wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film Jailer. The actor reportedly already sent him some initial help for the treatment.

VD Durai produced Rajinikanth's Baba, which became the biggest blockbuster and turning point in the actor's career. It is also said that Durai and Rajinikanth share a very close bond and often spent time on sets.

Earlier, Suriya reportedly gave him Rs 2 lakhs for VA Durai's initial treatment. He bankrolled and produced Suriya's blockbuster film Pithamagan, directed by Bala.

About VA Durai

According to reports, VA Durai is ill and has been living at his friend's house with no one to take care of him. He is also said to be suffering severe wounds on his legs. The producer's friend posted a video on social media to seek help for his medical treatment.

It is reportedly also said that VA Durai's financial stability got worse because of director Bala. According to reports, Bala went over the agreed budget, which led to the producer settling the payments. Later, the producer also gave him Rs 25 lakhs for his next, which Bala never returned to VA Durai till now.

VA Durai owns a production and distribution company Evergreen Movie International.



