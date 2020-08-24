After Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram to get a direct release on OTT platform?

During this period of lockdown, producers are opting to release their films directly on OTT platforms as it looks like there's a long way to go for theatres to be opened for public.

A couple of days back, it was revealed by the makers of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru that the film is all set to get a direct release on OTT platforms. The Sudha K Prasad directorial was supposed to hit the big screens in Summer 2020. However, the release got delayed due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Since reopening of theatres looks like a distant dream, the makers have announced that the film will be released on October 30 directly on the digital platform.

Now, it looks like the makers of Dhanush’s upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram are also considering to release the film directly on OTT platforms. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film is directed by Dhanush’s home banner Y Not Studios. It is to be noted that in the month of June, Shashikanth from Y NOT studios agreed that several OTT platforms are approaching him for the film. He added that the makers will come to a conclusion post discussion with Dhanush.

It was also reported a couple of months back that Dhanush gave his nod after a popular OTT platform approached the makers with a whopping amount to get rights for a direct release. However, an official update about the film’s release on OTT platform has not been made yet. The gangster flick has Santosh Narayanan to compose music. Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen playing the female lead with Joju George and Kalaiyarasan playing supporting characters.

