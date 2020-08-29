After Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman to release on an OTT platform?

Directed by RJ Balaji and co directed by NJ Saravanan, Mookuthi Amman is a religious drama, which will have the lady superstar as Goddess Mookuthi Amman.

After the makers of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru came up with an announcement stating that they are set to give the film a direct release on OTT platform, it was speculated that several biggies including Jagame Thandhiram will be released digitally. However, makers of the Dhanush starrer and Thalapathy Vijay’s Master have issued a clarification stating that they will wait for theatres to open for the films to release. They also denied allegations about a direct OTT release.

Now, a new report has come up stating that the makers of Nayanthara’s upcoming flick Mookuthi Amman will be released on an OTT platform. The report also stated that the makers have also considered to release the film in television. Apparently, Sun TV has bagged the rights to release the film. However, there has been no official announcement about the reports. It can be expected that the makers will come up with an official announcement regarding the film’s release.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Dear Comrade sets a new massive record; Find Out

Jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, Mookuthi Amman is a religious drama, which will have the lady superstar as Goddess Mookuthi Amman. Actor Indhuja, who was seen sharing screen space with actor Vijay and Nayanthara in Bigil, will be making a cameo in the film. RJ Balaji will be seen in a lead role in Mookuthi Amman. Initially, the makers had plans to release the film on May 1. However, the release got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

Credits :Indiaglitz

Share your comment ×