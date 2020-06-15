After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Khushbu Sundar OPENS UP on suffering from depression & wanted to end life

After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Khushbu Sundar took to Twitter and opened up about going through depression and how she once wanted to end it all but she came out stronger.

Bollywood's most talented and young actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sad demise has shocked the entire nation. The actor ended his life at his apartment in Bandra on Sunday, confirmed police. Condolences for the actor and his family have been pouring in on social media. Many South Indian celebrities who never met him personally but know him because of his work, are also in shock. South Indian actress Khushbu Sundar also took to Twitter and opened up about going through depression and how she once wanted to end it all but she came out stronger.

In a series of her tweets, she wrote, "Everyone goes through upheaval n depression. I would be lying if I say I haven’t. I did and wanted to end all. But I fought the demons in my head bcoz I wanted to prove I am stronger than them. Stronger than those who wanted to fail me. Stronger than those who waited for my end."

In her next Tweet, the actress revealed that she wanted to run away from her problems and thought sleeping forever will be the solution but then she had friends who stood by her. She wrote, "Life came to a standstill at one point n I couldn’t see the end of the tunnel. It was dark n scary. Or I loved wearing a blindfold as I was selfish not to see the problems. Thought easiest way would be to sleep, forever. But my grit pulled me through. My friends were my angels."

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has steered the conversation to depression and related mental illnesses.

