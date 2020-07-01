After Taapsee Pannu, actress Karthika Nair receives electricity bill of Rs 1 lakh; Calls it a scam

After Taapsee Pannu, South actress Karthika Nair has received an electricity bill of Rs 1 lakh. Yes, the actress is in shock as her electricity bill for June is for an unbelievable amount.

Recently, residents of Mumbai were in for a rude shock as they received extremely high electricity bills. Mumbaikars were shocked to find the power bill surge double the usual amount. A lot of celebrities also took to social media and raised a concern around this. South and Bollywood actress also called out the electricity provider as she shared the screenshot of her electricity bill on social media. After Taapsee Pannu, South actress Karthika Nair has received an electricity bill of Rs 1 lakh. Yes, the actress is in shock as her electricity bill for June is for an unbelievable amount.

Taking to her Twitter account, Karthika wrote, "June electricity bill close to 1lakh... (based on their "estimates" since they could not do meter reading during lockdown) hearing lots of similar complaints from Mumbaikars." (sic) A lot of celebrities have expressed their anger over the same. Recently Taapsee shared details about her bill and it was shocking for Rs 36,000. Check Nair's Twitter post below: So what kind of scam is @Adani_Elec_Mum conducting in mumbai? June electricity bill close to 1lakh... (based on their "estimates" since they could not do meter reading during lockdown) hearing lots of similar complaints from Mumbaikars.

@AdaniOnline @CMOMaharashtra — Karthika Nair (@KarthikaNair9) June 25, 2020

Sharing about it on Twitter, she wrote, "3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for? "

Many celebrities like Dino Morea, Vir Das, and Renuna Shahane have voiced their concerns on social media over high electricity bills.

Coming back to Karthika Nair, she is known for her roles in films like Brother of Bommali and Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai.

