After Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal takes on the viral 'she's a 10, but' social media challenge; WATCH

F3 actress Tammannaah Bhatia recently gave a desi twist to the popular "She's a 10, but" social media challenge. The Baahubali star nominated the new mommy Kajal Aggarwal as the next contender. Now, the Magadheera actress has replied to the fellow star with a fun Instagram post. Sharing a picture with a milk bottle, she wrote on the photo-sharing app, "She's a 10, but she’s a mom so she’s actually @tamannaahspeaks this is for you!"

The stunner looked beautiful in a sleeveless orange top and beige trousers. Her open hair and a dazzling smile are all things cute.

Check out the post below:

In the meantime, Kajal Aggarwal has finally announced her next project. During an Instagram live, the actress revealed that she will resume the shoot for Kamal Haasan's highly awaited drama, Indian 2 on the 13th of September this year.

When Kamal Haasan was questioned about reviving the venture during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, he said, “Indian 2 will happen. We are all working on it, we are all talking to Lyca Production. They are also keen to shoot, so now it’s just a question of getting everything together on the logistic front.”

The sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian came to a standstill post a massive accident on the sets of the action thriller in February 2020, which even lead to the deaths of a few crew members.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal last appeared on the big screens with Dulquer Salmaan-fronted romantic tale, Hey Sinamika. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan delivered another superhit with the action entertainer, Vikram.

