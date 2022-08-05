After Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal takes on the viral 'she's a 10, but' social media challenge; WATCH

After Tammannah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal has taken on the "She's a 10, but." social media challenge. See what the new mommy treats us with this time.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 05, 2022 05:46 PM IST  |  3.9K
Kajal Aggarwal takes on the 'she's a 10, but' challenge
After Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal takes on the viral 'she's a 10, but' social media challenge; WATCH
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

F3 actress Tammannaah Bhatia recently gave a desi twist to the popular "She's a 10, but" social media challenge. The Baahubali star nominated the new mommy Kajal Aggarwal as the next contender. Now, the Magadheera actress has replied to the fellow star with a fun Instagram post. Sharing a picture with a milk bottle, she wrote on the photo-sharing app, "She's a 10, but she’s a mom so she’s actually @tamannaahspeaks this is for you!"

The stunner looked beautiful in a sleeveless orange top and beige trousers. Her open hair and a dazzling smile are all things cute.

Check out the post below:

 
In the meantime, Kajal Aggarwal has finally announced her next project. During an Instagram live, the actress revealed that she will resume the shoot for Kamal Haasan's highly awaited drama, Indian 2 on the 13th of September this year. 
 
When Kamal Haasan was questioned about reviving the venture during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, he said, “Indian 2 will happen. We are all working on it, we are all talking to Lyca Production. They are also keen to shoot, so now it’s just a question of getting everything together on the logistic front.” 
 
The sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian came to a standstill post a massive accident on the sets of the action thriller in February 2020, which even lead to the deaths of a few crew members. 
 
Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal last appeared on the big screens with Dulquer Salmaan-fronted romantic tale, Hey Sinamika. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan delivered another superhit with the action entertainer, Vikram.

Also Read: Indian 2: Work on Kamal Haasan starrer to resume from September 13, Kajal Aggarwal CONFIRMS

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!