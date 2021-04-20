  1. Home
After Tamil Nadu, Telangana imposes night curfew till April 30

Celebs like Manoj Manchu and Raashi Khanna have requested everyone to wear a mask and stay home.
A day after the Tamil Nadu government announced fresh restrictions and night curfew, the Telangana government also imposes night curfew till April 30 to curb the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Amidst the rising COVID-19 cases in India, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Telangana have imposed night curfew till April 30. The night curfew in Telangana state will start from 9 PM to 5 AM till April-end. Samantha Akkineni took to social media and shared an update about the same on Instagram story. On the other hand, Manoj Manchu and Raashi Khanna requested everyone to wear a mask and stay home. 

The movement of all people shall be prohibited from 9 pm onwards. As per the new COVID-19 restrictions released by the state, during the curfew period all offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants etc shall close at 8 pm except hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with the supply of essential services such as media, e-commerce deliveries and Petrol pumps among others. 

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has tested positive for Covid-19. Though he has mild symptoms, he has been advised isolation. Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter space and wished the Chief Minister a speedy recovery.

He wrote, "Praying for your speedy recovery #KCR sir. Get well soon." KT Rama Rao announced the news on twitter and wrote, “Hon’ble CM KCR Garu has tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. He is currently isolated & being monitored by doctors. Been receiving a lot of messages with concern for his well-being. He is a gritty man & a fighter. Am sure he will recover soon with all of your prayers." 

