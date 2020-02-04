After Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut wants to act as Kannagi; Details Inside

Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with the shooting of the biopic of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, expressed her interest to act as a characted from Tamil literature, Kannagi.

, who is known for taking up challenging characters, has now revealed that she has always wanted to act as Kannagi, one of the most famous women in Tamil literature. Talking to The Times of India about her role as the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, she stated that she would act as Kannagi if people welcome her performance in Thalaivi. Reportedly, she has even asked director Vijay to make a movie on Kannagi and if her fans accept her role as Jayalalithaa, she herself wants to play as Kannagi. Apparently, she came to know about Kannagi from the director.

It should be noted that the teaser of Thalaivi, in which Kangana Ranaut’s look as Jayalalithaa was revealed, was not welcomed as expected by the audience. The teaser showing a green-robe clad Kangana with heavy CG work on her face to make her resemble the Chief Minister was trolled on social media. However, her appearance as a young Jayalalithaa was lauded.

Meanwhile, reports claim that national award winning actor Priyamani will be playing the role of Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala. This comes as a piece of good news to the people who have been waiting to see the biopic after the teaser. Aravind Swami’s look as late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran was revealed recently with photos and a teaser.

