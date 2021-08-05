After Thalapathy Vijay, Madras HC to hear Dhanush's plea seeking entry tax exemption for his imported car

One of the biggest Kollywood stars, Vijay was recently fined Rs 1 Lakh by Madras High Court for seeking tax exemption on his luxurious car Rolls Royce. The Master actor had filed a writ petition in 2012, seeking entry tax exemption for his imported Rolls Royce Ghost. Now according to reports, the Madras HC will hear actor Dhanush's writ petition filed by him in 2015. The actor had filed the case seeking entry tax exemption for his imported car. After Vijay's, actor Dhanush's case got listed before the court on Tuesday. The court will hear the plea on Thursday.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam asked the Registry to list Dhanush's case for passing orders on the same, on Thursday. When the case was called, no one represented Dhanush at the court which followed the Court Officer to list his case 'For Orders' on Thursday. The Asuran actor decided to knock on the doors of the court after a Regional Transport Officer asked him for a no-objection certificate from the Commercial Tax Department before registering the imported car.

However, the commercial tax Department, instead insisted upon payment of Rs 60.66 lakh towards entry tax as a pre-condition to issuing the NOC. Justice N. Kirubakaran in turn directed the RTO to register Dhanush's car on one condition. He was asked to deposit 50% of the tax amount within two weeks on October 26, 2015. The actor ended up paying Rs 30.33 lakh on November 18, 2015.

The court is expected to issue the verdict on the case today.

