After Thalapathy Vijay, Madras High Court slams Dhanush over Rolls Royce tax exemption; Details Inside

In 2015, Dhanush had bought his imported Rolls Royce Ghost for Rs. 2.15 crore from England. A regional transported officer directed Dhanush to get a no-objection certificate from the tax department before getting the car registered. Dhanush has moved the department for NOC and he was directed to pay Rs 60.66 lacs as entry tax on the luxury vehicle. Dhanush then approached the court against the demand of the department for entry tax.

Court had issued an interim order asking the RTO to issue a NOC if the actor pays 50% of the entry tax amount within 14 days. The case came to the forefront yet again when Dhanush’s lawyer wanted to withdraw the petition of 2015 and mentioned that the actor is ready to pay the remainder of the tax amount. On Thursday, the court seized the petition to be withdrawn and mentioned, “If your intentions are genuine, you should have paid the tax at least after the Supreme Court settled the issue in 2018. Now after the high court listed the matter for orders, you are seeking to withdraw."

The court further said, “No doubt that it is your right to move the court. But you should have paid the tax and withdrawn the petition at least after the apex court had settled the issue in 2018.” Terming this as an issue of public interest, the court further added, “reminding the fundamental duty of the citizen is the Constitutional duty of the High Court... this Court thought it fit to pass orders, making the citizen aware, for the benefit of the public at large and to remind that the citizens are bound to respect the fundamental duties enunciated under the Constitution of India.”

