After Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, Sanjay Dutt roped in to play antagonist in Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi; Reports

Sanjay Dutt has established himself as the absolute favorite among South Indian filmmakers when it comes to the antagonist’s role. Ever since he played the lead villain, Adheera, in KGF: Chapter 2, the actor has become a hot commodity. Later this year, he will also face off against Thalapathy Vijay in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Leo.

Even before the release of Leo, reports suggest that the actor is being bombarded with a lot of offers from Tamil cinema. Allegedly, Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to play the lead antagonist in the Ajith Kumar-starrer Vidaamuyarchi.

Sanjay Dutt might face off against Ajith Kumar in Vidaamuyarchi after playing antagonists against Yash in KGF and Thalapathy Viajy in Leo

There were multiple reports suggesting that Arjun Das would be playing the antagonist in Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi. But apparently, Arjun Das has now got some company, as Sanjay Dutt has also been contacted by the makers to play another villainous character in the film. Now that Sanjay Dutt has also been rumored to be a part of Vidaamuyarchi, the buzz is that there will be two lead villains in the film.

As per the latest reports, the makers were in talks with many popular names from other languages as they wanted the right person to play the antagonist opposite Ajith Kumar. Their search led them to Sanjay Dutt, who has a history of holding his own against any actor he works with. Especially after his appearance in KGF: Chapter 2, there is absolutely no denying that he can be a threatening villain.

Rumors of Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi getting shelved were rubbished by the film’s makers

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi was officially announced in May this year. Even though reports suggested that Lyca Productions had backed out of bankrolling the film, producer Subaskaran put all the rumors to rest at the audio launch of Chandramukhi 2. During the event, Subaskaran revealed that Vidaamuyarchi is a prestigious project of theirs. He also shared that the film’s team is very busy with post-production work and that the shoot will begin soon enough.

If the news of Sanjay Dutt appearing in Vidaamuyarchi is true, then he would not be the only member of the Leo cast to feature in the film. Leo’s lead female protagonist, Trisha, is reported to also star in Vidaamuyarchi.

