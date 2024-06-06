After Thangalaan, director Pa Ranjith likely to kickstart new gangster-drama Vettuvam; Arya in talks to play antagonist?

Pa Ranjith is one of the finest and most celebrated directors currently present in the industry. The director is all set for his period drama titled Thangalaan featuring Chiyaan Vikram as the lead star.

Now, in a recent update, it is reported that Pa Ranjith is all geared up for his long-awaited dream project titled Vettuvam.

Pa Ranjith's most awaited project Vettuvam in the pipeline

As per film analyst Amutha Bharathi, after Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan, Pa Ranjith is all set to work on his most anticipated project titled Vettuvam which is touted to be a gangster drama.

As per reports, the makers are in talks with Arya, Ashok Selvan, and Attakathi fame actor Dinesh Ravi, who is also known as Attakathi Dinesh. It has also been speculated that Arya has been approached to play the role of the antagonist.

On the other hand, Dinesh is in talks to play the protagonist’s role for the flick whereas Ashok Selvan will play a crucial part in the upcoming action flick.

However, an official confirmation has yet to be given by the director or actors about the giant collaboration. On a side note, if speculations are supposedly to be true, fans may also have to wait for Arya’s Sarpatta Parambarai's sequel for a while.

For the unversed, director Pa Ranjith unveiled the first look poster of Vettuvam at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 which also marked the director's debut at the prestigious film festival.

More about Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan

The film is an action-packed historical drama set during British control in India. It portrays the narrative of Thangalaan, a tribal leader who bravely opposes the British attempts to acquire his territory for gold mining in the Kolar Gold Fields region.

Previously, reports circulated that Pa Ranjith's film was inspired by the true story of the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka.

Apart from Chiyaan Vikram, the film's ensemble cast includes Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and many others.

GV Prakash Kumar composed the soundtrack for the film, which marks his first collaboration with Pa Ranjith. Jyoti Deshpande and K.E. Gnanavel Raja funded the project through Studio Green, and Jio Studios in a joint venture.

