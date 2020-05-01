After Trisha Krishnan, Kajal Aggarwal reportedly walks out of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya

If media reports are to be believed, Kajal Aggarwal has now walked out of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Earlier, Trisha Krishnan had also quit the movie helmed by Koratala Siva.

The much-awaited movie Acharya featuring Chiranjeevi has been making headlines again and this time the news is not a good one. As we already know, Trisha Krishnan had earlier walked out of the movie owing to creative differences because of which she was replaced by Kajal Aggarwal. Now, as per the latest buzz, the Singham actress has also reportedly walked out of the movie which has been backed by Koratala Siva thereby leaving the makers in deep trouble.

The reason behind this is that Kajal has signed another big-budget movie because of which her dates are clashing with that of Acharya. Moreover, she has reportedly received an advance payment for the aforesaid project because of which it’s impossible for her to back out. This has led the Mumbai Saga actress to decide that she will be quitting the Chiranjeevi starrer. However, an official announcement is still awaited on the part of Kajal, and fans are still hoping that the news turns out to be a hoax.

Talking about Acharya, it was not only Trisha Krishnan and Kajal Aggarwal who were approached for the much-anticipated movie. The makers had earlier offered the role to Anushka Shetty too. However, the things did not work out as expected and the offer later went to Trisha. Well, for now, only time will tell who will be finally roped in as the female lead in Acharya. As for Kajal, she has a couple of movies lined up including Mosagallu, Indian 2, Paris Paris, and the Bollywood action drama Mumbai Saga.

