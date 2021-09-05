After Valimai wrap up, Thala Ajith receives special token of appreciation from a local driver; Take a look

Thala Ajith starrer Valimai has undoubtedly become one of the most anticipated upcoming South movies of this year. Reportedly, the actor recently flew to Russia to complete a crucial action sequence of the film. Moreover, after the wrap-up of the filming process, the South superstar also enjoyed a bike riding session as he explored the streets of the country. Now, we have exclusively learnt that Thala Ajith also received a sweet token of appreciation from a local driver after completing his shooting schedule.

The local driver, who goes by the name Alex, would drive the technicians and local crew members to the location of the shoot everyday. Amidst this, he was moved by the kind nature of superstar Ajith. To appreciate his cordial nature, the local driver gifted him a pack of customised goodies with his name imprinted on two t-shirts and a mug. Sweetness to the gift was accentuated with the addition of a local chocolate pack. While giving him the special hamper, Alex said, “Everyone here loves you because you are the kindest person we have met".

Take a look at the photos here:

Touted to be a gripping action-thriller, Valimai is helmed by filmmaker H Vinoth. Besides Ajith Kumar, actor and Katrikey Gummakonda essay pivotal roles in the film. With the music score given by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the upcoming Tamil flick is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor in collaboration with Zee Studious. The plot of the film remains unclear, however, Thala Ajith’s latest bike riding exploit in Russia sent social media abuzz.

