After Varanasi, Mahesh Babu to team up with Anil Ravipudi for Sankranti 2028 release? Here’s what we know

Mahesh Babu is currently working on his time-traveling action-adventure epic Varanasi, which is slated to release on April 7, 2027. Now, it seems that the superstar may reunite with director Anil Ravipudi for the second time after the film.

Mahesh Babu and Anil Ravipudi to join hands for second project?

According to a report by Gulte, Mahesh Babu wants to do a quick film after Varanasi and may give his dates even before the SS Rajamouli directorial hits the big screens. Reportedly, the actor will take a one-month break for the promotions of Varanasi, and his film with Anil Ravipudi may release during Sankranti 2028.

Apparently, discussions are currently underway for the project, which is yet to be officially announced by the makers.

Previously, Mahesh Babu and director Anil Ravipudi worked together on the action comedy Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film follows Ajay Krishna, an officer who travels to Kurnool to deliver the news of a soldier’s demise to his family, only to find them being threatened by a bad man.

Ajay takes on the antagonist, uncovers his network, and helps the family overcome their troubles while ensuring the soldier’s demise remains a secret until his sister’s wedding. After completing his mission, Ajay returns while ultimately reforming Nagendra through discipline.

With Rashmika Mandanna as the co-lead, the movie also featured Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, and others in key roles.

More about Varanasi

Varanasi is set in 2027, when the world faces an existential crisis as a massive asteroid named Shambhavi heads towards the city of Varanasi. A rugged archaeologist and explorer named Rudhra is recruited for a high-stakes, globetrotting mission to recover an ancient cosmic artifact.

The story takes him across the jungles of Africa, the icy landscapes of Antarctica, and various locations across Europe, as he is pursued by Kumbha, a tech-savvy villain. The key to preventing a future catastrophe is reportedly hidden within the mythical past of Varanasi.

With Mahesh Babu in the lead, the film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. Ahead of its release, the movie is expected to be wrapped up by October 2026.

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