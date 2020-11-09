After verbal blows, Soori requests Vishnu Vishal’s father to ‘pay’ his money

Actor Soori has apparently stated that he would put the matter behind if only he receives his payment from Vishnu Vishal's father.

In what looks like a never ending saga, reports have now emerged stating that actor Soori has requested Vishnu Vishal’s father to pay him his money which will be enough for him. This comes after police complaints and legal cases. Soori has apparently said that he was ready to put everything behind if he gets his payment. Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal has shared a passive aggressive message on his Twitter space pointing out the meaning of extortion.

Well, it is understood that Vishnu Vishal is clearly indicating the ongoing controversy between his father and Soori, though he has not mentioned any particular name in his Tweet. For the unversed, it was reported recently that actor Soori was cheated on the purchase of a property worth Rs 2.70 crore, and it was reported that actor Vishnu Vishal’s father was also involved in the alleged scam.

Soori filed a case alleging that he hasn't received his remuneration for acting in the film Veerathira Suran starring Vishnu Vishal as the lead actor. The film was produced by Anbuvelrajan and he promised Soori that he will give a piece of land to the actor instead of the remuneration. Vishnu Vishal’s father apparently got involved in the matter as he was reportedly involved in the real estate business. However, Soori neither received his remuneration nor the land. Earlier, Vishnu Vishal issued a clarification on his social media space regarding the matter. He stated that Soori owes his production house a sum of money and it is not the other way round.

