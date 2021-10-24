After Vicky Kaushal, Samantha congratulates Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan for Koozhangal's entry to Oscars 2022

Samantha shared a sweet congratulatory message for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan as their film Koozhangal made it to India's official entry to Oscars 2022. Sam wrote, "big congratulations...this is such mad news...congratulations to the entire team. more power to you."

Recently Vicky Kaushal also congratulated Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan as their film Koozhangal made it to India's official entry to Oscars 2022. Sharing a poster, Vicky wrote, "Congratulations Vignesh Sivan, Nayanthara and Team #Koozhangal! Go for glory!!!"

To unversed, Vicky and Nayanthara together produced the film under their banner Rowdy Pictures. The hard-hitting film has been directed by P.S. Vinothraj.

Take a look at Samantha's message for Kollywood's most loved couple:

Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan shared this happy news on Instagram. He wrote, "Yes ! This is happening in our lives ! Thanking the universe."

Apart from Koozhangal, 14 other movies have been selected in the list along with two South films, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Kunchacko Boban's Malayalam film Nayattu and Yogi Babu's Tamil film Mandela. The Oscars 2022 will be held in March 2022 in the US.