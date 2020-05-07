After Vijay Antony, Dharala Prabhu actor Harish Kalyan announces he will reduce his salary

Dharala Prabhu actor Harish Kalyan took to his Twitter space and announced that he would follow Vijay Antony in reducing salary amid COVD 19 crisis.

Taking to social media, music composer and actor Vijay Antony had earlier announced that he would be reducing 25 percent of her salary in his upcoming movies to help producers combat the COVID 19 crisis. Following Vijay Antony, now popular Kollywood actor Harish Kalyan has now announced on Twitter that he would be following Vijay Antony in helping producers deal with the situation. He also congratulated and lauded Vijay Antony for this initiative.

Harish Kalyan wrote on Twitter, “Hats off to @vijayantony sir for reducing 25% of his salary considering the difficulties faced by our Tamil film producers. Huge thing to do. Will follow pursuit”. Harish Kalyan, who rose to fame after his participation in the first season of reality show Bigg Boss, was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, which was an official remake of Bollywood film Viki Donor. When the film was having a decent run in the theaters, the lock down was imposed.

Hats off to @vijayantony sir for reducing 25% of his salary considering the difficulties faced by our tamil film producers. Huge thing to do. Will follow pursuit. — Harish kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) May 7, 2020

Meanwhile, reports suggested that Sanjay Bharathi has already signed up his second project with Karish Kalyan. The film will be bankrolled by G Dhananjayan's Creative Entertainers banner. Buzz is that the new movie will be an action thriller and it will go on floors as soon as the lockdown is lifted. After the trailer of Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale was released, G Dhananjayan apparently got very impressed with the way the movie has shaped up and decided to collaborate with Sanjay Bharathi for his next project. As Harish Kalyan was looking for a break from his peppy movies, he accepted when he was offered a role in the new venture.

