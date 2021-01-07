After Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun sets THIS record; Says 'touched and humbled by your blessings'

Allu Arjun hits this milestone on Instagram days after Vijay Deverakonda. Check it out.

Tollywood star Allu Arjun has touched 10 Million followers mark on Instagram. Yes, after Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun has set this record and the actor took to social media to share the news with his fans. AA expressed gratitude for the love and blessings from fans. Sharing a compiled video of his best pictures and moments, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor wrote, "Thank You All for the Love. Thank you for being there as my strength. Truly touched and humbled by your blessings."

Allu Arjun hits this milestone on Instagram days after Vijay Deverakonda's. Interestingly, though the lockdown, Allu Arjun was active on Instagram and also interacting with his fans. He also shared updates from his personal and professional life. The crazy fan following and the amount of love he is getting on social media shows you the magnitude of his success and charm. Called the stylish star of the industry, Allu Arjun has proved his Instagram game is on point. During his cousin Niharika Konidela's wedding, Bunny treated his fans with a lot of photos of him and his family.

Meanwhile, check out his latest IG post below:

On the professional front, Allu Arjun will resume the second schedule of his upcoming film Pushpa. Directed by Sukumaran, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead. Pushpa also stars Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore play supporting roles.

Credits :Instagram

