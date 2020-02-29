After Vijay Deverakonda, Mahesh Babu to make his Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh? Here’s what we know

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru and the film grossed over Rs 200 crore globally

After winning hearts in South, latest reports suggest that South Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to enthrall Bollywood ki junta as he is making his Bollywood debut with . That’s right! Well, it will certainly be a treat for all of Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh fans if the two come together for a film, and as per reports, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has approached Mahesh Babu for a multi-starrer, which also features Ranveer Singh.

Well, prior to Mahesh Babu, South stars to the likes of Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya, and Dhanush, among others, have already made their mark in Bollywood with films such as 2.0, The Zoya Factor, Saaho and others, and, looks like, finally all of Mahesh Babu fans will get a reason to rejoice as the actor, too, is expected to make his Bollywood debut. Although there has been no official confirmation from Mahesh Babu but reports are rife that filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has approached Mahesh Babu for a film. Until we get a confirmation from Mahesh Babu, let us all hope and pray that he, too makes his big debut in the Hindi film industry.

During a previous interview, when Mahesh Babu was asked about his wish to work in the Hindi film industry, the actor had said that he isn’t interested in doing Bollywood films but if at all, a script impresses him, he might change his thought and looks like, Sajid’s script has got the better of Mahesh. Say what? On the work front, Mahesh Babu’s latest release, Sarileru Neekevvaru, has become a massive hit having grossed over Rs 200 crore globally. Plus, as per reports, Mahesh Babu would also be seen playing a vital role in Chiranjeevi’s film, which is tentatively titled Chiru 152.

