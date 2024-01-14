After Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna shares stunning holiday photos; what’s brewing?

A few days ago, actor Vijay Deverakonda posted a lovely picture from his vacation, where he was seen with a finished bowl of food and a satisfied tummy. Vijay looked in great spirits, clear from the wide grin on his face. This was enough for people to start speculating once again that he was holidaying with Rashmika Mandanna.

Is Rashmika the reason for this infectious smile? Some netizens even playfully commented on the post that in a few days, Rashmika will post a few pictures from her vacation. And lo and behold, Rashmika has posted a few of her pictures (right after Vijay Deverakonda), from what seems to be a memorable vacation.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda holiday photos

The actress proved yet again, why she is so fondly called the National crush of India. Her casual attire, coupled with the traditional hat, screamed cuteness. But, the raging question of the hour is, who took these pictures? Is it Vijay Deverakonda?

Vijay And Rashmika’s rumored relationship

The duo of Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna have been rumored to be dating for quite a while now. Their brewing chemistry, which started during the days of Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade seems to show in their off-screen appearances as well.

More recently, there have been rumors to suggest that Vijay and Rashmika might even be getting engaged soon. But ultimately, these are just speculations as neither of the two actors has come forward to confirm or deny these theories.

Vijay Deverakonda upcoming movies

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is eagerly awaiting the release of his next film, Family Star, directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram Petla. Vijay will be sharing screen space with the most happening actress in Tollywood right now, Mrunal Thakur. Family Star was scheduled to release on Sankranthi 2024 but was pushed due to the already overcrowded lineup. So, it looks like the majority of the shooting for the film has been wrapped up and we can expect to watch the film on the big screens very soon.

Rashmika Mandanna upcoming movies

Rashmika on the other hand has come off of the massive success of Animal. There is no doubt that she is currently one of the busiest actresses in the Indian Film Industry. She is of course going to be a part of Pushpa 2: The Rule, set to release on August 15th, 2024. Rashmika is also playing the titular role in a film called, ‘The Girlfriend’ written and directed by ‘Chi La Sow’ fame Rahul Ravindran.