After Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani roped in for a crucial role in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule?

After the blockbuster success of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, audiences are eagerly waiting for the sequel, Pushpa: The Rise. While the first part already featured a star-studded cast, the makers are planning to rope in more talented actors in the second part. Rumours of the cast always managed to grab audiences and now the latest addition to the Pushpa 2 will be a popular actress Priyamani

Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, then National-Award-winning actress Priyamani has signed the film and will be seen in an important role. However, no official confirmation has been shared yet. According to reports, she will be seen in the role of Vijay Sethupathi's wife in the film. It is said that Priyamani has heard the script and has also given nod.

For unversed, Rumours are rife that the makers have approached Vijay Sethupathi to play an important role in the film. The actor was initially part of Pushpa: The Rise too but to date issues, he opted out. Now, the Pushpa team has roped him in the second part. Reportedly, he will be seen in the role of forest officer in the film.

Pushpa: The Rule is set to go on floors in August. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Y Ravi Shankar has shared some details on the shooting front. “We have a strike going on here in the Telugu industry. Once the strike is over we will start from August-end, or whenever the strike is over,” informs Shankar.

Pushpa 2 will feature Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their respective roles.

