After Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Madhavan's Rocketry: Nambi The Effect to premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2022

R Madhavan's much anticipated pan-Indian film Rocketry: Nambi The Effect is only getting bigger and better every day. The film will have its world premiere on May 19 at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor took to his social media handle to announce the big news, thereby leaving fans super excited.

The actor turned director for the film and has wielded the megaphone by marking his debut. In an interview with Variety, Madhavan said, Madhavan said: “As a debut director, my nervousness is making it difficult for me to breathe and all I hope is to make India proud. "

Meanwhile, On April 26, the makers of Kamal Hassan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahad Faasil announced that the trailer will be launched on May 18 at Cannes Film Festival. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and backed up by Kamal Haasan's production, Raaj Kamal Films International, the music is scored by Anirudh Ravichander for the film.

Coming to Rocketry, the biographical drama is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and arrested in 1994.

The Nambi Effect will be a trilingual film released in English, Hindi, and Tamil. The film will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role for Hindi and English versions, whereas Suriya will appear in the Tamil version. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will release worldwide in theatres on July 1, 2022.