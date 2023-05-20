After viral first look, Pawan Kalyan commences the shoot of Sai Dharam Tej co-starrer Bro; WATCH

The uncle and nephew duo, Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej starrer Bro is a highly anticipated film in Tollywood. A few days ago, the first look of Powerstar from the film was released and took the internet by fire. Pawan Kalyan set the expectations bar high with his swag, aura, and vintage vibes. Now, the makers released a BTS video from the sets as he commenced a shoot today in Hyderabad.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a video from the sets of Bro as Pawan Kalyan resumed shooting in Hyderabad. Clad in a kurta and pajama, the actor is seen arriving in his swanky car on the sets. The director, art director and costume designer Neeta Lulla are seen explaining a scene to him and also posed for a pic.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "Our #BROisHere @PawanKalyan Garu charges up the atmosphere as he arrives on the sets today.#BroTheAvatar."

Watch the video of Pawan Kalyan from sets of Bro here:





About Bro

On Thursday, the film, which was called PKSDT was announced with the Bro. The makers also shared the motion poster video of the film and it looks beyond expectational. With Sanskrit music in the background, the Power star was introduced with full swag. Pawan Kalyan is reportedly playing the role of God, the role which was played by Samuthirakani in the original.

Bro is an official remake of the Tamil super hit flick Vinodhaya Sitham. The Telugu remake is also being helmed by Samuthirakani, who directed the original Tamil version.Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier are the female leads of the film along with Rohini, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju in the supporting roles. Trivikram Srinivas is providing the screenplay and dialogues for the film.

Upcoming films

Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in director Krish Jagarlamudi’s forthcoming action-adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He also has Harish Shankar's next titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The actor also announced his forthcoming film Sahoo director Sujeeth, which is titled OG.



