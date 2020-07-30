After viral video, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan demanded Vanitha Vijayakumar to pay Rs 1.25 crore, claims the latter

Vanitha wrote, “See the good hearted social activist threatening me thru her lawyer demanding 1 crore 25 lacs for trying to act as if helping a family and interfering unnecessarily in my personal and acting as a fake judge when she has no authority to do it.. sucks the blood of innocent victims. My lawyer is sending her a legal notice on the same...this is not a court document it's only a sophisticated ransom note they lawyers”.

Check out Vanitha's Tweet here:

Ever since Vanitha announced her wedding with Peter Paul, she started making the headlines. Peter Paul’s allegedly estranged wife Elizabeth and their son have been giving interviews to YouTube channels. Lakshmy Ramakrishnan got pulled into this after she offered legal help to Elizabeth. Vanitha, who has acted in some South Indian films, shot to her fame after she participated in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. Vanitha Vijayakumar tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Peter Paul, on June 27 in a low key wedding.