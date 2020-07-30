  • facebook
After viral video, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan demanded Vanitha Vijayakumar to pay Rs 1.25 crore, claims the latter

This comes after the infamous video, in which the duo was seen having an ugly fight. Vanitha has claimed that Lakshmy has also demanded her to stop talking about her on public forums.
Taking to her Twitter space, Vanitha Vijayakumar has now shared a photo of an alleged legal notice sent to her by Lakshmy Ramakrishnan’s lawyers. In the tweet, she has stated that Lakshmy Ramakrishnan has demanded a sum of Rs 1.25 crore. This comes after the infamous video, in which the duo was seen having an ugly fight. Vanitha has claimed that Lakshmy has also demanded her to stop talking about her on public forums.

Vanitha wrote, “See the good hearted social activist threatening me thru her lawyer demanding 1 crore 25 lacs for trying to act as if helping a family and interfering unnecessarily in my personal and acting as a fake judge when she has no authority to do it.. sucks the blood of innocent victims. My lawyer is sending her a legal notice on the same...this is not a court document it's only a sophisticated ransom note they lawyers”.

Check out Vanitha's Tweet here:

Ever since Vanitha announced her wedding with Peter Paul, she started making the headlines. Peter Paul’s allegedly estranged wife Elizabeth and their son have been giving interviews to YouTube channels. Lakshmy Ramakrishnan got pulled into this after she offered legal help to Elizabeth. Vanitha, who has acted in some South Indian films, shot to her fame after she participated in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. Vanitha Vijayakumar tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Peter Paul, on June 27 in a low key wedding.

