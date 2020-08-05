After viral video, Sameera Reddy posts an EMOTIONAL message: I was scared and could not hide anymore

Sameera concluded the long and emotional post explaining the power of truth and said that it would set one free.

Sameera Reddy made the headlines recently after her video went viral. As a reply to a mom who was not feeling good about herself, Sameera Reddy posted the video, where she flaunted her grey hair. She showed her double chin and belly fat and explained how one has to feel positive about their body and how important it was to accept and celebrate our originality. Now, she has posted yet another photo and explained how she dealt with postpartum body and mind.

She said that she had postpartum depression and had a huge emotional struggle to cope up with. However, she felt encouraged after thinking about other women and how they should also own their flaws. She added that there has to be space for everyone and how it was not necessary to pull each other down. Sameera concluded the long and emotional post explaining the power of truth and said that it would set one free.

She wrote on Instagram, “Was I ‘still’ sexy Sam? Can I now be branded a ‘yummy mummy’? How many followers did I have? Was my worth still valid? Was I now a ‘former’ actress? Just a ‘Mother’? Bollywood friends I can ‘plug’ in selfies? This was April 2019. I was coming back from a long break from the public eye and was asked these questions by an industry person as to what image was i going to project??"

