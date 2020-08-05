After viral video, Sameera Reddy posts an EMOTIONAL message: I was scared and could not hide anymore
Sameera Reddy made the headlines recently after her video went viral. As a reply to a mom who was not feeling good about herself, Sameera Reddy posted the video, where she flaunted her grey hair. She showed her double chin and belly fat and explained how one has to feel positive about their body and how important it was to accept and celebrate our originality. Now, she has posted yet another photo and explained how she dealt with postpartum body and mind.
She said that she had postpartum depression and had a huge emotional struggle to cope up with. However, she felt encouraged after thinking about other women and how they should also own their flaws. She added that there has to be space for everyone and how it was not necessary to pull each other down. Sameera concluded the long and emotional post explaining the power of truth and said that it would set one free.
Also Read: Sameera Reddy calls Vaaranam Aayiram the most magical part of her career and is thankful for 'Meghna'; Watch
Check out her post here:
Was I ‘still’ sexy Sam? Can I now be branded a ‘yummy mummy’ ? How many followers did I have ? Was my worth still valid ? Was I now a ‘Former’ actress ? Just a ‘Mother’? Bollywood friends I can ‘plug’ in selfies ? this was April 2019. I was coming back from a long break from the public eye and was asked these questions by an industry person as to what image was i going to project??. I had resurfaced after struggling with Post Partum Depression after Hans, lots of weight on me, self worth issues, a major emotional struggle and confusion with where I stood in my own mind. A career girl was now ‘just a mother’ . Lost . So I surrendered . I remember telling Akshai, I can’t hide . I can’t lie to myself . I struggle . I’m as scared as anyone else out there . I don’t have a plan . All I know is I want to own it and have any other woman feel she can too . Own her flaws , her scars , her struggles , her weight , her losing battles, her low self worth, her grey hair , her hair loss , her cellulite, her pimples , her age , her pain, her expectations. And that’s #imperfectlyperfect . Many of my posts aim to remind people that accepting and loving yourself is the most powerful tool to achieve a positive space . And I’m so grateful to have our community of amazing women and men who want change , who seek a real space, who know there is a place for everyone and we don’t need to pull each other down to survive . The past year has only taught me that the truth does set you free. We’re all in this together #imperfectlyperfect
She wrote on Instagram, “Was I ‘still’ sexy Sam? Can I now be branded a ‘yummy mummy’? How many followers did I have? Was my worth still valid? Was I now a ‘former’ actress? Just a ‘Mother’? Bollywood friends I can ‘plug’ in selfies? This was April 2019. I was coming back from a long break from the public eye and was asked these questions by an industry person as to what image was i going to project??"
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
Akshay kumar for sure, infact he's the fitness icon
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
jongkook