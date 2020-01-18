After Vishnu Vishal’s viral ‘transformation’ post, Gautham Menon lauds the actor

Gautham Vasudev Menon took to Twitter and lauded Vishnu Vishal for his viral Twitter post, in which he narrated his physical and mental transformation.

After Vishnu Vishal’s viral post about his life transformation, ace director Gautham vasudev Menon took to Twitter and lauded the actor stating that his post was inspiring. Vishnu Vishal, recently posted on social media that he took the Varanam Aayiram way to change his life. He narrated some personal incidences and stated how he overcame depression.

Gautham vasudev Menon replied to the Tweet, stating, “This is so Inspiring actually Vishnu. Thank you for letting us know. And that the Vaaranam Aayiram way works!” Replying to GVM’s Tweet, Vishnu wrote, “Thank you for inspiring me sir and yes it sure does work Another powerful example of quality cinema meeting reality and staying relevant over the years”.

Thank you for inspiring me sir and yes it sure does work Another powerful example of quality cinema meeting reality and staying relevant over the years :) https://t.co/CZCV5eYmYg — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) 16 January 2020

For the unversed, Vishnu posted on Twitter, about the issues he had been facing - divorce, injury, alcoholism and depression. He wrote, “I wish to share something about myself today. My journey so far has been a blessed one, marred by ups and downs just like anyone else’s. But the last two and a half years have been extremely difficult, filled with dark days and darker nights. I reached out for help, started therapy and underwent treatment for depression. To all those who had my back during this trying time, thank you. We did this together.” On the work front, Vishnu is working on FIR, which has Raiza Wilson, Manjima Mohan and Reba Monica John playing the female leads.

Credits :Twitter

Read More