After Viswasam, Ajith Kumar and director Siva to reunite for 5th time? Filmmaker confirms project

Ajith Kumar is currently participating in his latest racing season, with reports suggesting that he will soon begin work on his next project with director Adhik Ravichandran. Now, director Siva has also confirmed that he will reunite with the superstar once again.

Ajith Kumar and Siva to reunite for their 5th movie

Speaking to Cinema Vikatan, Siva confirmed that he will collaborate with Ajith Kumar on an upcoming film. While the project is on the cards, the director stated that official updates will be shared through proper channels at the appropriate time.

He also reportedly mentioned that Ajith is currently gearing up for his next project with Adhik Ravichandran, tentatively titled AK64. Updates about the film with Siva are expected only after AK64 goes on floors.

As of now, no further details about the project with Siva have been revealed, and it remains unclear whether it will be Ajith’s 65th film. If confirmed, this would mark the duo’s fifth collaboration after Veeram, Vedalam, Vivegam, and Viswasam.

Ajith Kumar’s work front

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the action drama Good Bad Ugly (GBU), directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film follows AK, a former crime boss popularly known as Red Dragon.

After the birth of his son, the gangster decides to atone for his crime-filled past and serves an 18-year prison sentence. However, upon his release, he discovers that his son has been framed for a crime he did not commit.

AK is then forced to return to his old ways to uncover who targeted his son and to clear his name once and for all.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, the film features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, Ajith is set to headline AK64, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The upcoming action entertainer will mark his reunion with the Good Bad Ugly director, with shooting expected to begin soon.

While more details are yet to be revealed, the filmmaker has stated that the film will be different from Good Bad Ugly and suitable for audiences of all kinds. Moreover, rumors suggest that Mohanlal and Sreeleela may play pivotal roles; however, this has not been officially confirmed.

