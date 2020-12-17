After Yash and Prabhas, Prashanth Neel collaborates with Sriimurali for his next; See intense first look

Along with the poster, a punchy tagline was also released which read, “When society turns into a jungle.. And only one predator roars for justice!”

It has just been a while since the makers of KGF announced that their next film will have Prabhas as the lead actor and it will be directed by ace filmmaker Prashanth Neel. Now, it has been announced that the makers’ next film will be penned by ace filmmaker Prashanth Neel and it will have Sriimurali as the lead actor. While the announcement of their previous film was anticipated, this time around, it has come as an unexpected surprise and fans are thrilled to know more details.

Along with the announcement, the makers also revealed an intense first look of Sriimurali for the film. Taking to his Twitter space, Prashanth Neel wrote, “@SRIMURALIII as #Bagheera Penned a story of valor, for my first true Mass Hero. Wishing #sriimurali a Happy Birthday. @VKiragandur @DrSuri_dir @hombalefilms”. Along with the poster, a punchy tagline was also released which read, “When society turns into a jungle.. And only one predator roars for justice!”

See the post here:

Meanwhile, it was announced that their next film titled Salaar will have Prabhas as the lead actor, and they even shared the look of the Baahuhali star while revealing the news. Prashanth Neel had also promised that Salaar will show Prabhas star in a “never-seen-before” avatar. Currently, Prashanth Neel is busy with the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2 with Yash as the lead actor and Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist.

Credits :Twitter

