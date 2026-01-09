After Yash’s Toxic teaser release, director Geetu Mohandas hits out at criticism: ‘Chilling while people figure out...’

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash in the lead role, is slated for release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Holi, Ugadi, and Eid this year. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers unveiled the KGF star’s introduction video as Raya, which sparked mixed reactions online.

Amid the online chatter, the film’s director, Geetu Mohandas, reacted to the criticism with a joint post alongside actress Rima Kallingal.

Geetu Mohandas hits out against Toxic glimpse criticism

In a recent social media post, Rima Kallingal and Geetu Mohandas shared a message emphasizing that they were unfazed while people continued to figure out various aspects related to women.

The post read, “Chilling while people figure out female pleasure, consent, women playing systems, etc etc.”

For those unaware, the Yash-starrer Toxic glimpse was unveiled recently, introducing the Rocking Star’s character, Raya. The content showcased in the glimpse contained sensitive elements that created a significant buzz online, especially due to its perceived links to Geetu’s earlier statements during a past press conference.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the first looks of the film’s main female leads, including Kiara Advani as Nadia, Nayanthara as Ganga, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa, and Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth.

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period action thriller co-written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. Apart from Yash and the aforementioned actresses, the film also features Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and several others in pivotal roles.

The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be released in six Indian languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

The movie’s music and background score are composed by Ravi Basrur, while John Wick action director JJ Perry has choreographed some of the action sequences, with the Anbariv duo handling select action portions.

Looking ahead, Yash is also set to play the role of Raavana in the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana.

