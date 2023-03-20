Aga Naga Song: Karthi and Trisha’s magical chemistry from the Ponniyin Selvan 2 first single wins hearts

Ponniyin Selvan 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2022-released blockbuster, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release this April. The first installment of the magnum opus, which is helmed by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam emerged as one of the highest-grossing films in the Tamil film industry. The makers of the historical drama have now kickstarted the grand promotions of the second installment, and have finally released the much-awaited first single from the project. The 'Aga Naga' song, which is now winning the internet, is clearly a surprise package for music lovers and Ponniyin Selvan fans.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 first single is out

One of the biggest highlights of Ponniyin Selvan I was its stellar music, composed by AR Rahman. The background score, especially the stunning 'Aga Naga' track from Vanthiyathevan and Kundavai's (characters played by Karthi and Trisha Krishnan) first meeting scene, had won millions of hearts. The lovely background score had completely taken over social media, and music lovers were requesting makers to present the full version of it in the second installment. Now, the first single of Ponniyin Selvan 2 is out, and it is nothing other than an extended version of the much-loved 'Aga Naga' track from the first installment. This move by the makers came out as a big surprise for the audience.

Karthi and Trishna Krishnan's magical chemistry win hearts

The 'Aga Naga' song, which reportedly features the poetic romance of Chola princess Kundavai and warrior prince Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, is penned by Ilango Krishnan, and sung by Shakthisree Gopalan. In the lyrical video, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan's characters are seen having a magical moment, where they realise their love for each other. The stunningly designed lyrical video gives a glimpse of the much-loved onscreen pair's magical chemistry, through stunning sketches.

Watch the 'Aga Naga' lyrical video, below:

Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman in London

Meanwhile, director Mani Ratnam and music composer AR Rahman are currently in London for Ponniyin Selvan 2's final re-recording works. The exciting update was revealed by Rahman, himself with an Instagram post recently. The makers, on the other hand, revealed the actor-director duo's pictures from the recording studio, on the official social media handles of Madras Talkies.

Check out the pictures below:

